FLOROSA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested after a driver spotted a runaway toddler in diapers on a highway near midnight.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the man had put the 2-year-old child in bed and was checking emails but didn’t realize the boy had escaped.
A deputy noticed the garage door and interior door were open.
The sheriff’s office said Sunday that 43-year old Micah Adkins is facing a child neglect charge.
He said the toddler had also escaped three days ago and the garage door had been left open. The child was found in a nearby car wash.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Judge rules against Florida on felons paying fines to vote
- Florida man charged after runaway toddler is seen on highway
- Coronavirus in Florida: Past month in review
- White House bans travel to the US from Brazil
- Tourists return to Venice following ease of lockdown restrictions