SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 50-year-old Florida man has been charged after he allegedly shot his longtime girlfriend “multiple times” Sunday night.

According to a police report obtained by NBC Affiliate WESH, Seminole County deputies were called to the 3600 block of Main Street in Midway shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they found a woman, 64, who was shot “multiple times,” WESH reported.

Jan Henry, 50, the longtime boyfriend of the victim, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the alleged shooting. He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

According to WESH, officials said the woman is now in stable condition.

When the shooting first occurred, deputies initially stated that the victim’s adult son was the gunman but later corrected their statement, clarifying that the 64-year-old woman was believed to have been shot by her boyfriend.

WESH reported that neighbors said the victim was “often afraid of her boyfriend.”