TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old convicted felon and gang member was busted Tuesday after deputies found enough fentanyl in his car to kill nearly 200,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Collier County, Florida.

Deputies said they attempted to stop Joshua Basham, of Fort Myers, for a traffic violation when he took off, leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when Basham crashed his Lexus into a water-filled ditch, then tried to flee on foot.

Deputies ultimately stopped him as he tried to jump over a nearby fence.

A search of his car allegedly turned up:

489 grams of methamphetamine,

592 grams of cocaine,

392 grams of fentanyl,

103 grams of heroin, and

Three loaded handguns, including one stolen out of Lee County

Deputies said Basham faces a long list of felony charges including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine trafficking, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joshua Basham (Courtesy of Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of his arrest, Basham was out on bond for drug offenses in 2021, including fentanyl trafficking.

“Our deputies took a dangerous felon into custody and removed a significant amount of deadly narcotics from our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “This was an outstanding arrest that ensures the safety of our residents.”

According to the sheriff’s office, fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 1 kilogram of fentanyl could kill 500,000 people.

Authorities said Basham had enough fentanyl in his vehicle to kill 196,000 people.