TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was caught on camera smashing glass cases inside a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Jensen Beach over the weekend, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 31-year-old Shanluk Diaz went on a violent vandalism spree inside the store.

Diaz, who said he is homeless, walked into the store located on NW Federal Highway. Martin County deputies said he selected a baseball bat from an aisle and smashed several glass cases while employees and customers watched in shock.

The incident was caught on camera and shows Diaz swinging at several cases before walking out the door.

Deputies said witnesses gave them an excellent description of the suspect and were able to find Diaz down the road in front of another store.

Before going on the rampage, deputies said Diaz walked into a restaurant and stole a steak and then went to a convenience store and stole a beer.

Investigators said Diaz later walked into the Dick’s Sporting Goods store and told employees he was sorry before smashing the display cases.

Deputies said Diaz was arrested for felony criminal mischief and taken to the Martin County Jail.