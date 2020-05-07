Breaking News
Florida man caught on camera throwing tantrum after being told to wear mask at Publix

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NBC) – An incident captured by a city of Miami Beach code enforcement officer’s body camera shows a man so angry that he isn’t allowed inside a Publix without a mask that he curses out the officer.

In the video, the man can be heard saying there’s no pandemic and he’s filing a lawsuit.

He says his constitutional rights are being violated.

The man then lashes out at the grocery store’s code enforcement officer and employees before storming off.

“You’re in violation of my constitutional and civil rights, there’s not pandemic, I’m filing a lawsuit, I’m allowed to buy groceries!”

The city of Miami requires everyone inside grocery stores, pharmacies and most other retail businesses that are still open to wear face masks.

The video comes following similar incidents in Michigan including one at a Family Dollar where a security guard was killed over an alleged disagreement involving a facemask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

