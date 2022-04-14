GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday night after deputies said he called to turn himself in for a home invasion robbery where he tied up an elderly couple for over two days.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Aubrey Lumpkin called them around 11:36 p.m. to tell them he was a “piece of s—,” had done “horrible things,” and to turn himself for a crime.

Deputies said Lumpkin told them there was an elderly couple who needed medical attention.

When deputies arrived at the address, they said they found two victims with their arms, legs and face bound by duct tape. The couple was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and covered in feces.

They also had multiple infections and lesions from being tied up, according to the affidavit, for over 48 hours. The couple was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies arrested Lumpkin and took him back to their office for questioning.

During the interview, deputies said Lumpkin told them on Saturday night he and another man went to the home to rob the couple. He went through the back door while the other man went through the front.

Once inside, deputies said Lumpkin told them he ordered the couple to get on the ground and shot two shots over their heads to scare them when they wouldn’t stop screaming.

Lumpkin and the other man then tied the victims up with duct tape according to documents.

Deputies said Lumpkin and the other man found the victims’ credit cards, forced the victims to give them the PIN, and took turns going down the street to withdraw money from the victims’ accounts at an ATM at a Winn-Dixie. They withdrew about $3,000 in total. After that, Lumpkin told deputies the other man left.

The document also said Lumpkin admitted to taking the victims’ car out several times while they were held hostage to get drugs.

The victims corroborated the story and were able to identify Lumpkin as one of the robbers.

Lumpkin is charged with home invasion with a firearm, adult false imprisonment, possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon and sale and delivery of drugs.