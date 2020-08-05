Florida man buys Porsche, Rolex with fake check printed from home computer, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is facing charges after he was accused of using a fake check to buy a luxury car and trying to buy expensive watches.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 42-year-old Casey William Kelley, this past Thursday.

Investigators said Kelley bought a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin using a fake check written for $139,203.05 on July 27. The vehicle was later reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, Kelley presented a check in the amount of $61,521 dollars to a jeweler in Miramar Beach when he tried to buy three Rolex watches. However, the jeweler kept the watches until they could determine if the check would cash.

When deputies arrested Kelley he told investigators he printed out the cashier’s checks from his home computer and did not get the cashier’s check from his bank.

Kelley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.