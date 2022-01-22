Florida man burned trying to save wife’s life in homeless camp fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was injured trying to save his wife’s life Wednesday night during a fire at a Pensacola homeless camp in the woods.

The daylight Thursday gave a better look at the area where a fire killed the disabled woman.

Michael Kimberl, director of the Alfred-Washburn Center, knew the woman who was killed in the fire.

“That was heart wrenching because I knew her very well, and she was a very very sweet lady,” said Kimberl.

The Alfred-Washburn Center is an organization that provides services and resources to homeless people in Escambia County. Many of Kimberl’s clients are at the campsite on Hickory Street near Palafox.

The woman recently suffered strokes and had a hard time getting around. Her husband is in bad shape physically and mentally after he tried to save her life.

“He’s a sore sight to see,” Kimberl said. “Half of his face is burned with one eye swollen shut and his hand is all wrapped up in gauze with blisters all over it from him trying to rescue her from the tent.”

The woman’s husband is back at the camp after being treated at a hospital. The couple’s dog was taken by Animal Control but Kimberl got the dog back and returned her Thursday afternoon. Kimberl said the man can’t stop thinking about the woman he fell in love with just about a year ago.

“He kept repeating to me over and over again that he had been waiting on her for 54 years and he only got to have her for a year and he’s really upset,” Kimberl said.

Nexstar sister station WKRG News 5 is not identifying the woman because it’s not clear if her family has been notified yet.

We’re still waiting to find out how the fire started as the fire marshal investigates.