Florida man brought AR-15 to Disney World for family’s safety amid protests

ORLANDO (WFLA) — A Florida man brought an AR-15 rifle and a handgun to Disney World because he was concerned for his family’s safety amid the racial justice protests in Central Florida last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
In a newly released sheriff’s incident report, the Orlando Sentinel says a 43-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man checked into the Polynesian Village Resort with guns in a tennis bag on the Saturday of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The Orlando Sentinel said the bellman handling the man’s bag when escorting it to his room noticed how heavy it was, checked inside, and reported it to his manager who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office.
The report said the man had a concealed weapons permit and was not arrested and Disney stored his guns for him until the end of his trip.
