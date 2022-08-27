TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven.

The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.

A female relative saw the fight and tried to get Buckley to stop by yelling at him and trying to pull him off.

Fearing for the victim’s life, the woman took a knife and stabbed Buckley in the back to get him to stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the victim was also stabbed in the shoulder with the same knife but was expected to recover.

“When speaking to deputies afterward, the female family member said she was afraid that Buckley was going to kill the male family member if she didn’t intervene,” the sheriff’s office said. “She also told investigators that Buckley is a known drug user and had been awake for several days before the incident.

Buckley fled the home before deputies arrived. However, he was arrested after K9 deputies tracked him to another home.

The Flagler County Sheriff said Buckley had an extensive criminal history.

“This guy has been booked at the Green Roof Inn six times since January 2021,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Four of those bookings are domestic violence related. He needs to get off drugs and control his anger. I commend the family member for stopping the attack before someone was killed or seriously injured.”