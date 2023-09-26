TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was bitten 41 times by a rabid otter, according to a report.

WPBF reported that the Jupiter man was outside feeding birds when he noticed the otter in a pond. The man lifted his hand to close a gate and the otter caused him to fall.

The man was bitten on the legs, hands and arms, according to WPBF.

The otter also reportedly attacked a dog and was eventually captured by residents with a recycling bin, according to WPBF.

The otter tested positive for rabies, WPBF reported. Officials said it was likely from a raccoon.