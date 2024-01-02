TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was believed to have been shot may have instead died from fireworks, Tallahassee police said on Monday.

Tallahassee police began a homicide investigation on New Year’s Day and found a man with “injuries sustained in [a] shooting” and he died at the scene.

Several hours later, police said the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and “determined this is possibly an accidental death caused by fireworks.”

The investigation continues and an autopsy will determine the manner of death, according to police.