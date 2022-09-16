JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
44-year-old Sidney Herbert purchased the winning ticket from a Speedway Food Store at the Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville. The shop will get a $2,000 commission for selling the $50 ‘500x the cash’ ticket.
The ‘500x the cash’ scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an ‘instant millionaire’, according to the Florida Lottery website. They said scratch-off tickets comprising approximately 77% of sales, bringing in more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|75
|85
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|143
|157
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|1,043
|1,104
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|1,042
|1,096
Herbert chose to take the lump sum payment for his prize, which is $820,000.