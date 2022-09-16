A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.

44-year-old Sidney Herbert purchased the winning ticket from a Speedway Food Store at the Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville. The shop will get a $2,000 commission for selling the $50 ‘500x the cash’ ticket.

The ‘500x the cash’ scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an ‘instant millionaire’, according to the Florida Lottery website. They said scratch-off tickets comprising approximately 77% of sales, bringing in more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 75 85 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 143 157 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 1,043 1,104 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 1,042 1,096 (Data via the Florida Lottery)

Herbert chose to take the lump sum payment for his prize, which is $820,000.