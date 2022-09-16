JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.

44-year-old Sidney Herbert purchased the winning ticket from a Speedway Food Store at the Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville. The shop will get a $2,000 commission for selling the $50 ‘500x the cash’ ticket.

The ‘500x the cash’ scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an ‘instant millionaire’, according to the Florida Lottery website. They said scratch-off tickets comprising approximately 77% of sales, bringing in more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,7391607585
$50,0001-in-142,794300143157
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1471,0431,104
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1381,0421,096
(Data via the Florida Lottery)

Herbert chose to take the lump sum payment for his prize, which is $820,000.