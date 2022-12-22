HAMPTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said Brandon Trinckes, 24, of Hampton, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Trinckes bought the winning ticket at the MJM Food Store on US Highway 301 South in Hampton. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020. It features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning the game are one-in 2.91.

