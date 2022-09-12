TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old Florida man has “one million reasons to smile this morning” after he won a second-place prize worth $1 million playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Robert White, 61, of Apopka, who claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, White bought his winning ticket from the Quick Serv located at 9250 Bear Lake Road in Apopka.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 19 13 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 56 44 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 61 59 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 1,035 855

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, the Florida Lottery said.

The last million-dollar prize claimed from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game was on Sept. 6, after 66-year-old Zabetti Pappas bought her winning ticket from a Publix.