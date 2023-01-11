OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after Opa-locka police said he beat a man with bricks because he wouldn’t let him take a hit from his crack pipe, according to a police report obtained by WPLG.

On Dec. 22, the victim told police that he was sitting down on a grocery cart on Sinbad Avenue when a man he called “Urkel” came up to him and asked him for a hit from his crack pipe, WPLG reported.

The victim said he refused and told “Urkel,” who was later identified as 29-year-old Tony Harris, that he would “break the pipe” if he kept asking.

The police report said Harris then hit the man’s face with a brick, causing him to stumble and suffer a fractured nose.

After a scuffle, Harris reportedly took the victim’s jacket and grabbed a brick in each hand.

The man told police that Harris threw one of the bricks, which hit him in the back of the head, WPLG reported.

The man said he ran toward a nearby intersection and tripped after his “feet began to hurt.” Harris reportedly caught up to the man and hit him four more times in the head.

The man said he was able to get away from Harris and ran to a nearby apartment complex. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to court records, Harris remains held without bond on charges of felony battery and armed robbery with a weapon.