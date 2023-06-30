NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death with a broken wine bottle, police said.

Documents released by the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers began investigating the death of Connie Cuesta, 64, on June 11.

According to investigators, the suspect, 36-year-old Sean Michael Cuesta, said he had been staying with his mother for a few weeks prior to the incident.

During his interview, the suspect said he had been alone with his mother all day but left the apartment between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get food.

However, further investigation determined that the suspect and his mother had an argument that turned violent when he allegedly began throwing things at her.

Police said he began striking her with empty wine bottles, using a wine bottle with a towel wrapped around the neck to bludgeon her to death.

According to his arrest affidavit, Sean Michael Cuesta also stabbed his mother’s body four times in the left temple with a black knife, which was found in his backpack near her body.

Officers said the suspect tried to clean the excessive amount of blood in the living room and master bedroom floor by using a towel and green rag, also found next to her body. After trying to clean the blood, Sean Michael Cuesta allegedly showered and changed his clothes before leaving their apartment.

The arrest documents stated that after his initial interview with police, the suspect went to stay with his aunt, but he was taken into custody for mental health issues and placed in the Citrus Health Facility due to his “concerning” behavior.

On June 16, his aunt told police that the suspect called her from a gas station in Hialeah and said “Meme, I killed my mother,” as stated in the affidavit.

Compton was charged with second-degree murder, according to police.