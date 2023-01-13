KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he shoved a woman’s head through a windshield when she woke him up while he slept in their vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman on the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told deputies that she had been driving with passenger Terry Sean Milligan, 54, who had “been drinking all day” before the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, the victim had stopped to take her dog for a walk, but the sound of the vehicle door closing woke Milligan up and “enraged” him.

“He grabbed the victim by the hair and began smashing her head against the windshield, causing part of it to break,” the sheriff’s office said. “He also smashed her head against the vehicle door.”

Deputies said the woman got out to get help when he grabbed her hair, knocked her to the ground, and bashed her head against the pavement.

The woman managed to get away and locked herself in her vehicle while a witness in a parked car nearby called 911. Milligan then allegedly ran away from the scene.

Deputies said the witness and the woman’s injuries supported her story.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman refused to be taken to the hospital, and Milligan was found hiding nearby.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and damage to property.