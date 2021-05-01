Florida man attacks 3 women on vacation, hits one with brick

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A good Samaritan came to the rescue after police say a man chased three women who were visiting Daytona Beach with a brick and hit them.

The victims had just left their hotel and were on A1A between Main Street and Harvey Avenue when they say Malik Irving approached them and started talking.

The women, who aren’t fluent in English, said Irving spit on them when they didn’t understand him.

“Immediately I could see they’re hysterical. They trip over each other, they fall into the ground,” Dylan Burst said.

Burst was in his truck heading south on A1A when he saw the women run into the road from the sidewalk while being chased by Irving.

“That’s when I see this guy with a cinder block, like a brick, over his head, both hands over his head, and the women are cowering,” Burst said.

Burst says Irving slammed a brick down on the women, hitting her in the leg then started kicking them and tried to steal one of the women’s fanny packs. Burst immediately stopped and jumped out.

“I pointed at the truck. I said ‘Get in the truck’ and they jumped in the bed of the truck and I sped off. They were absolutely beside themselves, they were like totally devastated,” Burst said.

Several people, including Burst, called 911 and police converged on the area.

Officers found Irving near the scene and took him into custody.

Burst says he had left for work an hour early that morning for no particular reason, but now he knows why.

“It was almost like I had to be there, you know? It was almost like I was meant to be there to grab those women,” Burst said.

Irving remains behind bars.