TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident.

A report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said one day, the lawn worker mowed the victim’s lawn without telling him.

The worker would later bang on the victim’s door Wednesday to demand payment for his work, but the victim said he didn’t have money for him that day and would pay him the following day once he got his paycheck, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the worker continued to say he wanted to be paid that same day. The victim left his home with partial payment and walked to a neighbor’s house when he saw the lawn worker coming up to him, weed whacker in hand.

The report said the worker chased the victim with the wee whacker around the neighbor’s car and yard. Eventually, he shoved the weed whacker in the man’s face and hurt him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the worker fled before they got there. The victim’s injuries are said to be superficial.