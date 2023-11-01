TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Charlotte man was arrested on Halloween for using his coworker’s credit card to buy items, including a pumpkin he carved and put in front of his house, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered that 39-year-old Edward Atwood used his coworker’s credit card for the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, a woman dropped her wallet at a Chili’s restaurant, where she worked, and couldn’t find it. According to deputies, she claimed she checked her bank statement, finding several charges made after she lost her wallet.

Detectives verified the times of the unauthorized purchases and got the security footage, where they saw Atwood wearing a Chili’s baseball hat and using the woman’s credit card.

He was also seen buying a case of beer and a pumpkin.

When deputies arrived at Atwood’s home, they found the pumpkin by the front door. The woman who answered the door told deputies the pumpkin was purchased on Saturday.

Once Atwood arrived home, deputies found the victim’s credit cards, driver’s license, and other cards in the wallet.

The pumpkin was also collected as evidence.

“All jokes aside, it is sad that an individual would do this to anyone, but especially someone with whom they work,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “I guess I just have a higher expectation for coworkers because we treat each other like family. Not everyone has that kind of relationship with others at work, but hopefully, they don’t have people like this, either.”

Deputies arrested Atwood and took him to the county jail where he later bonded out.