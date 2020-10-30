LIVE NOW /
Florida man arrested in crash that killed father of New England Patriots RB James White

Florida

NBC Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged in a traffic crash that killed a longtime police captain who was the father of New England Patriots running back James White.

Authorities said Thursday that 32-year-old Daniel Tucker Chamblin of Hollywood surrendered and was being held in the Broward County jail. Court records did not list an attorney for him, and a court appearance is set for Friday.

Investigators say Chamblin was driving 95 mph when his car slammed into a vehicle driven by Lisa White, mother of the Patriots player. In the passenger seat was Tyrone White, the 59-year-old father of James White and a captain with the Miami-Dade County Police Department. He was killed.

Officials say Lisa White was seriously injured, but is recovering.

Chamblin is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding.

James White played high school football at national power St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, starred at Wisconsin and been part of two Patriot Super Bowl-winning teams.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

