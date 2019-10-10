Florida man arrested in car theft that ended with disabled dog’s death

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the theft of a car in Florida that led to the death of a disabled dog.

According to NBC Miami, Jephthe Jean-Francois, 19, was arrested Wednesday on multiple grand theft and burglary charges, as well as an animal cruelty charge, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Authorities say Zorra, a 13-year-old female Husky mix was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.

The car was found Monday night in Sunrise with Zorra’s body inside, officials said. A towing company had removed the car after it was found illegally parked at the Boardwalk at Inverrary apartments.

Investigators were awaiting results of a necropsy to determine how the dog died, bust BSO officials believe she died of a heat stroke.

Jean-Francois declined the use of a public defender during his court appearance.