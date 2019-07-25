Florida man arrested for slapping pregnant woman who was smoking a cigarette

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man landed behind bars after he allegedly slapped a pregnant woman who was smoking a cigarette, police said.

Felix Taylor of Pensacola was arrested July 17 for aggravated battery, according to an arrest report.

WEAR-TV reports Taylor, 36, and the victim got into an argument in Pensacola in March.

The victim told Pensacola police she was smoking a cigarette, which made Taylor angry. He told her that she shouldn’t be smoking because she is pregnant and that if she wanted cigarettes, her new boyfriend should supply them.

According to an arrest report, Taylor plucked the cigarette out of the victim’s mouth, threw it on the floor and slapped her in the mouth with an open palm. The victim was sitting on a bed at the time.

Taylor went into another room and smoked a cigarette of his own before returning to the bedroom and hitting her in the face and abdomen, the report states.

Police said the woman had a swollen lip, which was bleeding.

Taylor refused to speak to police and a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 9, but he wasn’t arrested until July 17.

Taylor is now being held at the Escambia County Jail. He is due in court on Aug. 8.

