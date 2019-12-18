Florida man arrested for sinking truck in pond outside jail, police say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested for “littering” his truck in a catfish pond in front of the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer saw Tristin Murphy, 35, standing by the pond watching a truck sink to the bottom.

The officer said Murphy was uncooperative and denied having any affiliation with the truck.

Unsure if the vehicle was occupied, two officers jumped into the water to check but were unable to do much because of how deep the truck was sinking.

A fire and EMS dive team arrived on the scene later to help pull the truck from the pond.

Murphy was found down the road from the jail and arrested for “littering over 500 pounds of hazardous material.”

