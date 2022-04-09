TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on multiple charges Friday after deputies conducting a traffic stop in Collier County found a live baby alligator and illegal materials in his car, authorities said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Marolla, 31, of Estates, Florida, was stopped at around 12:30 a.m. while driving his black GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Deputies said they recognized Marolla from previous encounters and stopped him for having a suspended license.

During the stop, deputies found a live baby alligator in the bed of the pickup truck, a gun inside the glove compartment, and another gun hidden under the front passenger seat, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said while searching Marolla’s jacket, they found loaded syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Marolla was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine, and possession of narcotic equipment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident over the presence of the alligator.