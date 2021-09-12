Florida man arrested for exposing himself to toll collectors

Florida

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Osceola County Corrections

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — A Florida man has been arrested after exposing himself multiple times to toll booth collectors over a week’s span.

A Florida Highway Patrol arrest report says 41-year-old Mark Fillyaw was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Saturday.

Troopers say Fillyaw exposed himself seven times on three different days around 7 a.m. as he entered the cash lanes of the toll plazas.

Toll workers told troopers Fillyaw had no clothes on and was “showing his privates,” according to the arrest report. He was identified through a photo comparison and his identity matched.

He is facing seven charges of exposure of sexual organs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss