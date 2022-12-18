BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill people in a mass murder, according to deputies.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Lowell Thomas Schoonmaker, 33, was accused of making terroristic threats on Twitch, a streaming platform that allows people to comment on livestreams.

A probable cause affidavit said another Twitch user reported Schoonmaker to the FBI after he wrote comments like “Mass murder coming soon” and “Today I’m going to kill 20 people have a nice day.”

After tracing the IP address from the suspect’s account, detectives linked it to Schoonmaker’s home in Boca Raton.

When questioned, Schoonmaker told law enforcement officers he was depressed, drunk, and didn’t mean what he says, according to the sheriff’s office. He also said he didn’t actually own any firearms.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.