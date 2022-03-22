MIAMI (WFLA) — Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a man whom they said tried to sexually batter a woman in a Walmart over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that an arrest report said Bredan Harvey, 28, approached the victim from behind, lifted her dress up, and ripped off part of her clothing after pushing her to the ground.

Other people in the store stopped Harvey and pulled him off the woman, holding him down until police arrived.

Video shared to WTVJ showed the woman’s rescuers fighting Harvey in the middle of the store.

“It wasn’t somewhere isolated,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said. “He didn’t care it was in the wide open”

The detective said it is believed Harvey had more victims.