MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies said he threatened to “launch rockets” at a military aircraft.

Deputies said 39-year-old Michael Angelo Robulock told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that the military was flying helicopters over his house. He said if they flew below 1,000 feet he would “launch rockets at them.”

“If these (expletive) keep flying over my house, they’re going to get a rocket,” Robulock told deputies.

Robulock was later taken into custody. He was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device.

The sheriff’s office said it notified the U.S. Navy about Robulock’s comments and his arrest.