Florida man arrested after stealing car with baby inside, hitting mother, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale police arrested Monday a man who they said stole a car with a baby still inside it.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Lavincent Fisher of Fort Lauderdale, standing inside a Chevron gas station when a woman enters the store and approaches the cashier counter.

Fisher is then seen exiting the store and getting into the woman’s car and driving off. The video shows the woman try to stop the car, only to get hit in the process.

As NBC 6 South Florida reports, the woman had left the car running with her baby in the backseat, which is why she chased after the vehicle.

Police said a witness followed the suspect until he stopped the car and ran away, abandoning the vehicle and the baby.

Fisher now faces charges for kidnapping, interfering with custody of a minor and carjacking without a weapon.