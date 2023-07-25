FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Coast man was arrested after deputies said he sprayed a woman in the face with a garden hose during an argument over property lines.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called 911 to report that another woman pointed a gun at her husband.

Investigators said they learned 62-year-old Jeffrey Rutfield yelled at a woman and sprayed her in the face with a garden hose for allegedly being on his property line.

The victim told deputies that she thought Rutfield was going to attack her so she “displayed a firearm for her safety.”

The victim said she put the gun away and waited for deputies to arrive after Rutfield went back inside a house.

Deputies said they reviewed the evidence, which determined the victim was not on Rutfield’s property. They also said Rutfield followed the victim in an aggressive manner.

The sheriff’s office said Rutfield was arrested for simple battery.