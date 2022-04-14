PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is now behind bars after police say he shot a dog in the face and fled the scene.

Benjamine Brown, 19, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting a mixed chocolate lab named Boots in the snout.

According to a news release obtained by WTVJ, “Boots suffered a fractured lower right jawbone causing several of his teeth to be knocked out”

Boots is doing well and is currently recovering, the sheriff’s office said Boots will be available for adoption once he is fully healed.

Brown faces several charges including intentionally causing cruel and excessive unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

No motivation was given for the shooting.