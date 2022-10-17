PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man who planned to “start a war” on Sunday morning.

Deputies said Glen Ressley, 42, armed himself and intended to start an “active shooter” situation with deputies and “start a war.”

The sheriff’s office said Ressley was angry because deputies had seized his driver’s license during an earlier traffic stop because it was suspended.

Several deputies went to Reslley’s home in Interlachen to check on him after hearing about his threats toward law enforcement officers.

A deputy using night vision spotted Ressler approaching deputies and wearing a tactical vest while armed with four firearms and extra ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they were able to disarm Ressley “through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning.”

Ressler was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.