TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Volusia County man found himself behind bars Saturday after deputies said he allegedly traveled to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Brandon Donato of Cocoa Beach traveled to Deltona to engage in sexual relations with the minor.

He was arrested around 10:15 p.m. after talking with an undercover detective he thought was the same girl he had already met for sex on two separate occasions within the past week.

VCSO said the victim’s family discovered the 12-year-old girl had allegedly shared videos on her phone showing her having sex with an unknown. Deputies said in addition to the videos, an ongoing series of sexually explicit messages and descriptions of their activities were revealed.

The young girl told officials the man she was talking to was Brandon Smith, a 17-year-old she met on the Wink app. She told deputies they talked on Instagram. Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s department analysts were able to trace his fake social media accounts and identified “Smith” as Brandon Donato.

On Saturday, a detective took over the conversation and arranged to meet Donato, posing as the girl. Multiple deputies were waiting at the location to arrest the suspect.

“Today, thanks to the quick work of everyone involved in this case, there’s one less predator out there exploiting the same apps our kids use,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Unfortunately there are many more waiting for their own opportunity. Everyone should take the time and make the effort to protect our kids from predators who want to steal their childhood.”

The sheriff’s office charged Donato with lewd or lascivious battery on a child, showing obscene material to a minor, promoting the sexual performance of a child and traveling and using a computer to solicit a child.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.