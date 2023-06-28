SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly man at a Seminole County convenience store last month.

According to WESH, on May 1, Brian Darnold, 29, allegedly got “into it” with 62-year-old Amir Aryafar, who was on his bike outside the convenience store.

WESH reported that an investigator said Darnold “threw one punch striking Aryafar. Most likely in the head.” The victim then “fell to the ground striking his head on the pavement.”

“A male got out of his car and punched this other male on the ground,” a 911 caller said. The caller added that the two men “were arguing back and forth.”

The investigator said surveillance footage showed “no attempt to render aid was made.”

Based on the footage, authorities were able to find Darnold. According to WESH, Darnold said he and the man “exchanged some tense words,” and when he saw the 62-year-old coming toward their car driving away, Darnold’s “first instinct was to ‘jump out and defend us.'”

Darnold to officials that he only swung when Aryafar did. However, the investigator said he did not see the 62-year-old swing.

According to WESH, Darnold told the investigator it must’ve been bad for officials to track him down, and when Daronld was told that the man was knocked out, he replied, “at least he’s still alive.”

“He was knocked out from the punch. The guy punched him,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Aryafar died two days after the argument. WESH reported the medical examiner said he “died from traumatic brain injury.”

When authorities asked the 29-year-old if he wanted to add anything, he said, “I probably should have stayed in the car, and none of this would have happened.” Darnold is now facing a manslaughter charge.