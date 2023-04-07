ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a woman’s death along I-4 in Orlando earlier this year.

Police arrested Albert Ayala, 33, for a separate incident, according to a report from NBC affiliate WESH. He was accused of fleeing the site of a crash after his girlfriend jumped out of the moving car onto I-4 on Jan. 26.

Orlando police detectives said Teqilla L. Shepherd, 39, “spontaneously” threw herself from the vehicle during an argument with Ayala near the Orange Blossom Trail exit. Officers responded to the area after callers reported vehicles striking a body in the road.

Police said Ayala tried to exit onto the OBT, but lost control and crashed on the off-ramp. He allegedly left the scene, according to detectives.

On Wednesday, Ayala allegedly admitted to picking up Shepard from work on Jan. 26 and getting into an argument with her. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving with a suspended license.