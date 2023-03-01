KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he left more than 30 mattresses and box springs along a street.

The Monroe County Solid Waste Management told the sheriff’s office that needing weighing more than 1,700 pounds was dumped at Front Street and 4th Avenue.

Detectives learned the mattresses came from Key West hotel. A manager there told deputies that he hired Michael Herrera to replace the beds at the hotel.

Herrera admitted that he dumped the mattresses on Monday in hopes residents would take them and that he would return the following day to remove what was left, the sheriff’s office said. However, deputies said Herrera never returned and the mattresses were left on the street.

“I want to thank Monroe County Solid Waste Management Director Cheryl Sullivan for her help in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I believe better, cleaner, safer streets means better, cleaner, safer, neighborhoods, and arresting those who trash our neighborhoods is a top priority for me.”

Herrera was charged with illegal dumping.