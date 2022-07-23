TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer after they seized over 700 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, according to a release.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it had been investigating William “Bill” Jones, 69, for months for drug activity in the area.

The investigation ended up seizing 742.5 grams of cocaine/fentanyl, 65 oxycodone pills and other “narcotic paraphernalia,” according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said a search of Jones’ home Friday also found 155 grams of cocaine, 153 vape cartridges, 41 THC cigarettes, nearly 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana, and $95,955 in cash.

“The sheer volume of the drugs this individual was dealing and the amount of fentanyl he was putting out on the street was significant,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “This was an outstanding arrest thanks to terrific investigative work by our Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives.

William “Bill” Jones (Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones faces five counts of fentanyl trafficking 28 grams or more, four counts of cocaine trafficking 28 grams to 200 grams, and one count of trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more.