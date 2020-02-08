Florida man arrested after crashing car, firing gun at busy intersection, officials say

(WESH/NBC News) An Orlando man is facing charges after police say he shot his own car, then another passing car with a woman inside.

Orlando police say Ricardo Leon Garcia crashed his car, then, shot at his own car and another car with a woman inside.

The arrest report details the terror that the woman says she went through, and that in the moment, she did not believe she would survive.

It says she heard the crash, then saw Leon Garcia get out of his car and shoot at it.

The report says the woman tried to drive to get away, but couldn’t move forward because of other cars in the intersection, so she put her car in reverse and drove through a fence and into a construction site.

That’s when Leon Garcia allegedly turned the gun on her and walked towards her and into the construction zone, shooting.

The woman dropped to the floor, trying to avoid being shot.

Police found the suspect in a parking lot down the street after several others reported seeing him walking, holding the handgun and pointing it at passing cars.

Once in custody, police say Leon Garcia admitted to owning a gun and that he dropped acid earlier in the day.

He allegedly told them after the accident he, “just started shooting.”

Powley said his view of his generally calm community remains the same.

“It’s one of those things where it can happen anywhere, like nowhere is going to be truly safe or perfect,” Powley said.

Police also recovered the gun they say Leon Garcia used.