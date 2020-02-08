Florida man arrested after crashing car, firing gun at busy intersection, officials say

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH/NBC News)  An Orlando man is facing charges after police say he shot his own car, then another passing car with a woman inside.

Orlando police say Ricardo Leon Garcia crashed his car, then, shot at his own car and another car with a woman inside.

The arrest report details the terror that the woman says she went through, and that in the moment, she did not believe she would survive.

It says she heard the crash, then saw Leon Garcia get out of his car and shoot at it.

The report says the woman tried to drive to get away, but couldn’t move forward because of other cars in the intersection, so she put her car in reverse and drove through a fence and into a construction site.

That’s when Leon Garcia allegedly turned the gun on her and walked towards her and into the construction zone, shooting.

The woman dropped to the floor, trying to avoid being shot.

Police found the suspect in a parking lot down the street after several others reported seeing him walking, holding the handgun and pointing it at passing cars.

Once in custody, police say Leon Garcia admitted to owning a gun and that he dropped acid earlier in the day.

He allegedly told them after the accident he, “just started shooting.”

Powley said his view of his generally calm community remains the same.

“It’s one of those things where it can happen anywhere, like nowhere is going to be truly safe or perfect,” Powley said.

Police also recovered the gun they say Leon Garcia used.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"

the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college"

Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial"

EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home"

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"

Fallen FHP trooper procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen FHP trooper procession"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss