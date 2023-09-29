BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man accused of beating another man over movie theater seats was arrested Thursday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Jesse Montez Thorton II violently attacked a 63-year-old man at the AMC Pompano Beach theater on July 10.

The victim told deputies that he bought VIP tickets that included advance seating for a film. When he got into the theater, he noticed a man and a woman in his seats and asked them politely to move.

Witnesses told deputies the man, later identified as Thornton, became hostile, stood up and got in the victim’s face.

A video captured the moment the argument turned violent. Deputies said Thornton was seen towering over the victim and repeatedly punching him in the face.

Witnesses rushed over and pulled Thornton off the victim.

The victim suffered several injuries to his head and face and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

BSO detectives said they worked the case for months. They said the video of the “callous attack” received national and international media attention, generating leads and an anonymous tip.

Detectives said they found Thornton in Fort Lauderdale and took him into custody. He faces charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.