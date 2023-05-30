POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with manslaughter after a toddler died in an accidental shooting Saturday, deputies said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel responded to a home on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach for a shooting call.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 2-year-old who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the child was shot by an unsecured gun — which belonged to Lius Appolon, 33, of Pompano Beach.

The sheriff’s office said the child was taken to a hospital where they died from their injury.

Appolon was arrested on one count of manslaughter with a firearm. Deputies said the child’s death is still under investigation.