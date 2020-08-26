Florida man arrested after 2-year-old girl found beaten, suffocated to death

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Vero Beach man was arrested Monday after a 2-year-old child was found dead with internal bleeding and fractured ribs.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel responded to an apartment complex in Vero Beach after a 911 call stating a 2-year-old child had drowned in the bathtub.

Dispatchers provided CPR instruction so the caller, 22-year-old Deshawn Clark. When first responders arrived, the child was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Clark, the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, told deputies he found the child in the bathtub and started CPR until EMS arrived. Clark’s story was contradicted by EMS personnel who told deputies the child was dry and wearing a dry diaper.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed the child had blood in her abdomen, a puncture wound on her liver, fractured ribs, swelling on her brain, a puncture wound on the left side of her head, bruising on her chest, a bruise on her left temple, a scrape on her left hip, a bruise under her left eye, bruises on her neck, hemorrhaging on her hyoid bone.

The sheriff’s office said the autopsy revealed the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and not someone attempting CPR. Additionally, the injuries on and around the child’s neck were “consistent with her being intentionally choked.”

The death was classified as a homicide as a result of multiple injuries, trauma to the torso, and asphyxiation.

Deputies said Clark changed his statement to detectives several times, but ultimately denied knowledge of the trauma to the victim.

Clark was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Indian River County Jail without bond.

LATEST STORIES: