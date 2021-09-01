Florida man arrested, accused of attacking hotel employee with machete

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities arrested a man for allegedly attacking a hotel employee with a machete.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wilson was staying at the Econo Lodge off I-Drive.

The reports says when Wilson didn’t get information about another hotel guest, he became angry with the employee and threatened that worker.

Wilson then pulled out a machete and started swinging it at the employee, officials said.

That person was able to get away and called 911.

Wilson now faces an attempted murder charge.

