Florida man arrested, accused of attacking hotel employee with machete

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities arrested a man for allegedly attacking a hotel employee with a machete.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wilson was staying at the Econo Lodge off I-Drive.
The reports says when Wilson didn’t get information about another hotel guest, he became angry with the employee and threatened that worker.
Wilson then pulled out a machete and started swinging it at the employee, officials said.
That person was able to get away and called 911.
Wilson now faces an attempted murder charge.