Florida man and his dog die after getting hit by cars

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH)— A Deltona man was fatally struck by a car Friday night while he was tending to his dog, which had also just been hit by a car.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Courtland Boulevard.

Deputies said Craig Alan Richardson, 55, was in the northbound lane of Courtland Boulevard after a vehicle had struck his dog.

As Richardson was bending over to attend to the dog, a four-door Toyota sedan hit him while driving northbound on Courtland.

Deltona Fire Rescue was on scene moments later and performed lifesaving measures, but Richardson and his dog died at the scene.

Deputies interviewed the driver at the scene and a family member who witnessed the crash. Preliminary investigation showed no signs of impairment by the driver, deputies said.