PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man allegedly threw a 7-inch kitchen knife at a person on Monday after he was denied a ride to GameStop, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

James Colasanti, 19, asked someone for a ride to GameStop, and when they said no, he allegedly pulled out two knives and threatened to kill them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Someone took the knives away from Colasanti, but he then reportedly grabbed a 7-inch knife and threw it, deputies said.

Colasanti eventually jumped a fence at a nearby high school, which sent the school into lockdown mode, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement found Colasanti in a storage container on school property and was armed at the time.

No students were ever in danger, deputies said.

“It doesn’t get any more pathetic than this,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “He ruined his future over video games.”

Colasanti was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing on school grounds, according to deputies.