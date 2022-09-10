TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sex offender who was acquitted of a recent sexual battery case was put back behind bars Thursday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Jason Minton was arrested for not properly registering as a sex offender.

Minton was accused of having two email addresses and a phone number that he never reported to the sheriff’s office.

Minton was recently acquitted by a jury after he was accused of dragging an unconscious woman into his truck and sexually battering her in 2020. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Minton’s defense argued that the woman consented to the sexual activity but could not remember because of her drinking.

The sex offender was also previously convicted in 2000 for sexually battering an underage victim in Volusia County.

While he was acquitted in a recent sexual battery case, Minton has a pending case with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for a separate incident where he allegedly tried to sexually batter a woman under the guise of a job interview, according to the sheriff.