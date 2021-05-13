Florida man accused of supporting ISIS with bomb-making videos enters guilty plea

TAMPA (WFLA) – A St. Augustine man has pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 31, pledged his allegiance to ISIS at some point in 2014, knowing that ISIS was a designated terrorist organization, the news release states.

The DOJ says throughout 2018 and 2019, Langhorne posted his support for ISIS on social media accounts and posted ISIS-produced videos to his YouTube account.

In December 2018 and January 2019, Langhorne was in a chat room where he shared an interest in creating a video that would demonstrate the making and use of an explosive, according to the DOJ.

In February 2019, Langhorne began speaking with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as someone working on behalf of ISIS. Langhorne told the agent about his plans to create and disseminate an instructional video on making a TATP and sought the agent’s assistance in creating the video.

Langhorne was arrested at his home in Roanoke, Virginia, on Nov. 15, 2019. While in custody, the news release states, Langhorne admitted that he had “probably at some point” pledged allegiance to ISIS and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was the leader of ISIS.