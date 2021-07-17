Florida man accused of stabbing his dad’s best friend to death, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies have arrested a man who they say stabbed and killed his father’s best friend in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to Daisy Lane in Fruitland Park around 12:45 a.m. after getting reports that a man was found unresponsive on a property where he lived.

Officials say they found Jeffrey Rhom, 54, dead from apparent stab wounds. They said Rhom was the longtime best friend of the man who lives at the home.

Rhom was living in the detached shed on the property for the past few weeks, and that was where he was killed.

A few hours later, through their investigation, detectives identified the homeowner’s son, Joshua Collins, 32, as a person of interest. Officials initially arrested Collins for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Friday morning, and he was later charged with first-degree murder.

“This was his father’s best friend,” Lt. John Herrell said. “They were all acquainted, and Joshua Collins was there (Thursday) afternoon visiting.”

Collins is no stranger to law enforcement. In the past nine years, he has been arrested at least 10 times and convicted on multiple drug, battery and theft charges.

“Definitely somewhat of a frequent flier for sure,” Herrell said.

WESH 2 News visited the home on Friday, but the people inside did not want to comment.