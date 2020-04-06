Florida man accused of stabbing dog then putting it in hot oven, deputies say

Breaking News
Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of abusing a dog before killing it and then placing the animal in a oven.

Deputies were called to Lara’s home by a neighbor who said he was making threats.

When detectives responded to the home, deputies found several pools of blood outside the home and bloody footprints near the rear entrance to the home.

Once detectives began a search warrant of the home they discovered the body of a dog in the kitchen oven, which had been turned to its highest setting.

Detectives say Lara had stabbed the dog numerous times, beaten the animal with a bludgeon, and otherwise brutalized the dog prior to having placed it in the oven.

“I’m speechless,” stated Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen. We will pursue the absolute maximum punishment for this horrific crime.”

Lara was arrested and charged with torture of an animal, inflicting pain, serious injury, and causing death. He is currently being held without bind.

